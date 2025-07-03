Liberia: Bong County - Queyah Town Residents Plead for Essential Services

2 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

Residents of Queyah Town are making a passionate appeal to their lawmaker, Rep. J. Marvin Cole, the Bong County administration, and philanthropic organizations to intervene and provide the basic infrastructure and social services that have long been lacking in the community.

Situated in the heart of Jorquelleh District #3, Queyah Town is home to approximately 300 people--men, women, and children who have endured years of hardship due to severe neglect and a lack of public investment.

Despite being part of one of Bong County's most populous districts, the town remains without a functioning school, healthcare center, safe drinking water, or accessible road network.

During an exclusive interview with The New Dawn over the weekend, Mr. John Cooper, Youth President Advisor of the town, painted a grim picture of daily life for residents, especially the younger population.

"We feel abandoned," Mr. Cooper said. "Our children are the ones suffering the most. They walk nearly an hour every morning and evening just to attend school in neighboring communities. It's a serious challenge during the rainy season when the roads become muddy and dangerous."

Education is not the only crisis gripping Queyah Town. Mr. Cooper revealed that the town's only source of clean water--a single hand pump--has been out of order for months. As a result, residents are forced to drink and cook with untreated creek water, which poses significant health risks.

"People are fetching water from the same stream animals use," he noted. "Children are getting sick, and we have no clinic to take them to--not even for basic medical care. If someone falls seriously ill, we have to carry them in hammocks or on motorbikes for miles."

The situation is further compounded by the lack of a proper road, which isolates the community during the rainy season, making emergency transport, agriculture, and trade extremely difficult. Mr. Cooper also highlighted the absence of a town hall, saying it hinders community coordination and youth engagement.

The residents are now calling on local authorities, including District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole, the Bong County Legislative Caucus, and Superintendent Loleya Hawa Norris, to take immediate steps toward improving living conditions in Queyah Town.

They are also appealing to national ministries, particularly the Ministries of Education, Health, and Public Works, as well as to NGOs and faith-based organizations, to include the town in their development planning and outreach efforts.

"We are not asking for luxuries," Mr. Cooper stressed. "All we want are the basics--a school where our children can learn, a clinic where our mothers can deliver safely, clean water to drink, and a road that connects us to the rest of the county. These are basic human rights."

The dire state of Queyah Town mirrors the broader struggles of many rural communities across Liberia, where citizens continue to be deprived of basic services. Despite decades of promises from politicians and government officials, towns like Queyah remain trapped in poverty and underdevelopment.

As Liberia moves toward achieving its national development agenda and decentralization efforts, residents are urging leaders to walk the talk and ensure that no community, regardless of its location, is left behind.

"Development should not only be for the cities," Mr. Cooper concluded. "We, too, are Liberians. We deserve better."

The outcry from Queyah Town is a clarion call not only to the Bong County administration but to all stakeholders involved in rural development. The residents say the time for empty promises is over--what they need now is action. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.