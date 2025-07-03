Ethiopia: PM Abiy Tells Religious Leaders, Stakeholders to 'Act Now' to Prevent War in Tigray - Warns It Will Be 'Worthless After Conflict Begins'

3 July 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today issued a call to all religious leaders across Ethiopia to immediately intervene to prevent the escalation of conflict in Tigray, warning that any efforts to speak after war breaks out would be futile.

Speaking during the 46th regular session of the House of Peoples' Representatives, PM Abiy responded to questions from parliamentarians on the current tensions in the war-torn Tigray region, urging, "you have no other work. Immediately start your work now to prevent Tigray from entering conflict, from entering war; it will be worthless if you speak after it begins."

The Prime Minister also called on investors, diplomats, scholars, and embassies to play proactive roles in averting conflict. "Because if it starts, it will not be what we knew before; things will deteriorate," he cautioned.

Distancing the federal government from the tensions in Tigray, and explaining its "peaceful intentions", PM Abiy said, "on our part, we have no desire to fire a single bullet in Tigray. If we can, we want to develop," and said that Tigray's challenges require peaceful resolution through dialogue rather than violence: "Tigray needs problems to be resolved through discussion and dialogue."

Addressing forces in Tigray directly, the Prime Minister stated, "Our problems can be resolved through peace and dialogue." He appealed for reconciliation: "Today is not like yesterday in many ways, and please forgive."

PM Abiy further acknowledged the federal government's commitment to peacefully resolving the situation, noting, "We also do not believe that Ethiopia alone can change without Tigray changing."

On the question of whether there remains any intent to ignite conflict from the Tigray side, the Prime Minister attributed such inclinations to "mistaken assessments," including a failure to understand global dynamics and modern warfare. "Just thinking about holding mountains and releasing mountains like in the old days is not beneficial," he remarked, adding, "It was not mountains that made Iran and Israel fight; the times have changed."

He warned that the international community is largely indifferent to internal conflicts: "The world doesn't care if Tigray and so on fight; because it is hosting many wars. It has no ears, no time. If the world had ears, it would listen to Sudan."

PM Abiy also cautioned against "misplaced hope" in external intervention: "Thinking there are people who will help us, that there are countries that will help us- these countries cannot even help themselves, let alone you."

The Prime Minister did not specify the individuals or countries he referenced but underscored the importance of internal unity and dialogue to avoid further deterioration.

