Kenya: Govt Plans KPC Listing Through IPO

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced plans to list the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025, as part of a broader push to privatise state-owned enterprises and attract global capital.

Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Ruto said the government is prioritising strategic privatisations to boost investor confidence and revitalise Kenya's capital markets.

"We have made a strategic decision to broaden Kenya's stock market appeal to both local and international investors by earmarking key state assets for privatisation through IPOs at the NSE," he said.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, a key player in petroleum transportation across Kenya and the region, is expected to benefit from new capital, improved transparency, and greater operational efficiency once listed.

Under the Privatisation Act, 2023, such transactions must be approved by the Cabinet and overseen by the Privatisation Authority to ensure public interest and due process are upheld.

The president noted that the listing will follow a structured, time-bound plan identifying state assets suitable for privatisation or private sector participation.

If successful, the KPC IPO would mark a major step in deepening Kenya's capital markets, reducing the fiscal burden on government, and improving service delivery through private sector involvement.