Zimbabwe: 'Training Seminar' for Judges and Prosecutors Canceled

3 July 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Harare — Under pressure from legal experts, lawyers, and members of civil society, an order requiring Zimbabwean judges to participate in a series of training courses at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party has been canceled. According to a government decree, the training courses, scheduled to take place from July 4 to 5, were to be delivered by Fulton Mangwanya, head of the Central Intelligence Organization, and Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet, as well as by Ishmael Mada, Dean of the party's Ideology School.

The mandatory attendance of judges and prosecutors at a seminar at the ruling party's school and the intervention of the head of the state intelligence agency caused widespread consternation in the country, as there were fears of an undermining of the independence of the judiciary and its politicization.

Among the organizations that have intervened against the order is the Catholic Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe, which, in a statement released yesterday, July 2, expressed "deep concerns about the propriety of this so-called induction, which appears to be outside contemporary, salient, established legal and judicial principles in Zimbabwe and the region."

The statement states that it condemns "the politicization of judges' training and call on all arms of the government to respect the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law, which are embedded in the supreme law of the country." The Association of Catholic Jurists recalls the articles of the Constitution stating that "independence of the judiciary is not a cosmetic design but a deeply entrenched principle that forms the core of the justice system in Zimbabwe."

"Subjecting judges who must at all times be independent and be seen to be independent to an ideology of one party to the exclusion of others not only compromises the judiciary but attacks its independence and impartiality," the statement continues. "We note that this is all happening at a time when the public confidence in the judiciary is low, given the widely held public perception that the Judiciary is captured by the Executive."

In this context, the Harare High Court yesterday ordered the arrest of Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, for publishing an article harshly critical of the president. The content of the article was described by Public Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu as "factually inaccurate and calculated to incite hostility toward the president among Zimbabweans."

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

