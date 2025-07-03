Uganda: Muntu Warns of Darker Days Ahead - 'Uganda's Elections Get Worse Each Time'

Former presidential candidate and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader, Mugisha Muntu, has expressed deep concern over the worsening state of Uganda's electoral and justice systems, cautioning that the upcoming 2026 elections may surpass previous ones in violence and injustice.

Speaking during a recent public engagement, Muntu lamented what he termed a steady erosion of democratic values, accountability, and institutional independence in the country.

"Each election gets worse than the last," Muntu, a retired two-star general who helped bring the government to power through armed struggle, said.

"The future of this country is being shaped by the dominance of the ruling party, and if the current trend continues unchecked, 2026 could be even more violent and unjust than 2021."

He warned that systemic torture and repression are unlikely to end anytime soon, arguing that the prevailing political culture -- driven by self-interest and survival -- has turned many actors into tools of oppression.

"This mindset has turned many individuals into agents of oppression and torture," Muntu said, urging the public to remain vigilant and organized in the face of creeping authoritarianism.

The ANT leader's concerns were echoed by Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) officials, who admitted that the commission's ability to handle election-related abuses is severely constrained.

Nansamba Pauline, Director of Complaints, Investigations, and Legal Services at the UHRC, revealed that the institution still struggles with a backlog of complaints, some dating as far back as 2016.

"Our backlog is largely due to a shortage of competent human resources, which continues to affect justice delivery," Nansamba said.

Reading a statement on behalf of UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wagadya, Nansamba warned that the 2026 elections are likely to bring increased tensions unless urgent steps are taken to strengthen institutional capacity and civic engagement.

"Elections are not just about casting ballots -- they are a true test of dignity," she noted. "We must approach this period with courage, conviction, and wisdom."

Nansamba also challenged electoral stakeholders to reflect on whether Uganda's election processes are anchored in reliable data. "Are our electoral processes grounded in clear data?" she asked, emphasizing that no single institution can ensure peaceful elections on its own.

She urged a collective response, warning that anyone in power -- regardless of affiliation -- can abuse authority if unaccountable. "Those who hold power are always at risk of abusing it. That's why strong institutions matter," she said.

In a regional comparison, she pointed to Kenya's recent election cycle as a model of preparation and institutional vigilance. "Uganda must prepare -- not panic -- just like Kenya did during its previous elections," Nansamba concluded.

The remarks from both Muntu and the UHRC reflect growing anxiety ahead of the 2026 polls, amid lingering memories of the brutal clampdown on opposition figures and supporters during the 2021 elections. Human rights groups and civil society organizations continue to call for reform of the Electoral Commission, the security forces, and the judiciary.

But with little evidence of political will for change, Muntu's warning resonates with many Ugandans disillusioned by decades of contested polls.

"If we do not demand better, things will only get worse," said one attendee at the event. "It's not just about elections -- it's about our future as a country."