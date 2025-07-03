Uganda: Quality Chemical Industries Trains 45 African Stem Interns in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Quality Chemical Industries Limited (Qcil), a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and the largest producer of World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualified HIV/AIDS and malaria treatments in the region, has awarded certificates to 45 STEM interns who successfully completed its annual internship program.

The certificate award ceremony, held at Qcil's Luzira-based plant in Kampala, brought together young science and engineering talents from across Africa, including eight interns from Namibia.

The event was presided over by Qcil Founder and Board Director, Mr. George Baguma, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to nurturing future leaders in pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare innovation.

"We are proud to nurture the next generation of pharmaceutical talent," Mr. Baguma said during the ceremony. "This program equips young people with not just technical skills but also the confidence and mindset to innovate, lead, and thrive."

The internship program is designed to ease students' transition from academic learning to professional practice by offering practical, hands-on experience in a WHO-prequalified pharmaceutical facility.

It also reflects Qcil's emphasis on fostering regional cooperation, as demonstrated by the inclusion of Namibian students alongside their Ugandan counterparts.

Harrison Kiggundu, Qcil's Head of Human Resources, noted that the company is honored to play a role in shaping Africa's future pharmaceutical workforce.

"We are always honored that universities from Uganda and across Africa entrust us with their students to sharpen their skills through our world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing practices," Kiggundu said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Manufacturing Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These students have shown great promise to become the pharmaceutical professionals Africa needs to strengthen its healthcare systems."

The internship covers a wide range of disciplines including drug formulation, quality assurance, production processes, and pharmaceutical innovation.

Qcil's program specifically targets students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees and aims to equip them with real-world skills in problem-solving, innovation, and production standards.

The initiative is part of Qcil's broader vision of becoming a center of excellence in the production of high-quality, affordable medicines while contributing to Africa's healthcare self-reliance.

Applications for the annual internship program open mid-year, with Qcil welcoming STEM students from Uganda and other African nations to apply for the unique opportunity to gain experience at one of the continent's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.