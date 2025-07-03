Namibia: Girl (11) Reported Missing for Five Days At Divundu

Victoria 'Tjodi' Siremo (11) has been reported missing for five days at Divundu village in the Kavango East region.

William Siremo says his daughter went missing on Saturday evening after she left his home to take a bath at her sister's home next door.

"I started looking for her on Sunday morning so we can go to church, but I could not find her at her sister's house," he says.

Siremo says he assumed his daughter decided to spend the night at her sister's house when she did not return home.

Victoria was wearing blue jeans, a white jersey and dark coloured sandals and was seen walking alongside an elderly woman on Saturday evening.

A missing person case has been opened at Rundu Police Station.

Acting station commander Hillary Muyendekua, however, could not confirm the report.

"I am not at the station, but I'll get back to you," she says.

Victoria's uncle, Moses Rumeta, says she has been reported missing before and found 200km outside Rundu when her mother died two years ago.

Rumeta believes Victoria began walking around to deal with the grief of losing her mother.

The family has undertaken searches with the assistance of the police at villages surrounding Divindu to locate the elderly woman, but have not found her.

Rumeta says they will continue searching at Shadikongoro village in the Kavango West region.

"Today we are going to look for this woman in Shadikongoro village where she has relatives," he says.