Namibia: Health Ministry to Rollout 450 Scholarships

The health ministry plans to award 450 scholarships in critical health fields under Project 2025 to boost Namibia's public healthcare workforce over three years.

The scholarships apply to specialised health fields, including dental therapy, medical engineering, dietetics, speech and language therapy, optometry, audiology and clinical technology.

This was announced by minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao on Tuesday she said 120 applications were received this year, from which 52 beneficiaries were selected through a competitive vetting process.

This comes as the ministry awarded 52 undergraduate students these scholarships to pursue studies in critical health professions.

Luvindao said the initiative builds on the success of Project 2013, which has already produced over 586 health graduates from various international institutions.

"This scholarship is an investment by the government in your future, and more significantly, an investment in the health and well-being of every citizen of this nation," she said.

Luvindao said scholarship recipients would be required to sign bonding agreements with the ministry and serve in the public sector upon graduation.

The event also served as a call to action, with the ministry announcing that applications for the 2026 academic year opened on 26 June and will close on 30 November.

Luvindao urged all eligible young Namibians to apply and contribute to the country's evolving health system.

Reflecting on the legacy of Project 2013, the minister said over 400 graduates from that programme have already joined the local workforce, while others are still completing internships or awaiting placement.

"Our mission as a ministry remains focused on ensuring our healthcare system is responsive to the needs of our nation," she said.

The minister warned the new scholarship recipients to stay focused on their studies and avoid negative social influences, such as alcohol and substance abuse, while urging them to regularly submit their academic reports and proof of registration.

"You are ambassadors of the Namibian nation, and more so, of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

"The ministry believes in you. We are counting on you. Go forth, study hard, and return as the skilled, ethical, and compassionate health professionals our country can unconditionally rely on," she said.