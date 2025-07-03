Kenya: KDF Celebrates Investiture of Ranks Ceremonies

Nairobi — Following promotions and appointments made by His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, on 27th June 2025, the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy held investiture of ranks ceremonies at their respective Service Headquarters in Nairobi and Mombasa.

During these ceremonies, newly promoted officers are formally decorated with their new badges of rank.

At Headquarters Kenya Army, the investiture ceremony took place at Ngao Gardens, Nairobi. It was presided over by the incoming Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Keter, alongside the outgoing Commander, Lieutenant General David Tarus.

The event was attended by General Officers, Senior Officers, and Service Members.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Keter congratulated the newly promoted officers and acknowledged their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the critical responsibilities that come with leadership, urging the officers to lead with integrity and purpose.

"Today, you step into a role that demands more than skill or courage--it requires leadership. You've earned your rank, but leadership is earned daily. This is your charge to lead with purpose, serve with honor, and never forget that your actions ripple far beyond the moment," said Lt Gen Keter.

At Headquarters Kenya Air Force in Eastleigh, Nairobi, the investiture ceremony for newly promoted KAF officers was held at the Talanta Theatre Auditorium, Moi Air Base.

The event was officiated by the incoming Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula, and the outgoing Commander, Major General Fatuma Ahmed.

Major General Waliaula expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Commander for her exemplary service and congratulated the officers on their new ranks.

"I thank the outgoing Commander for her dedicated leadership. To the newly promoted officers, this is a call to greater responsibility. I urge you to remain focused, uphold professionalism, and serve with integrity," he said.

At Headquarters Kenya Navy in Mtongwe, Mombasa, the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, presided over the investiture ceremony for newly promoted naval officers.

In his remarks, Major General Otieno commended the officers for their resilience, commitment, and leadership. He reminded them of the weight of responsibility now placed upon them.

"You have been entrusted with greater responsibilities--not just for the well-being of the officers and sailors under you, but for the overall success of the roles allocated to you. Leadership is not about ranks; it is about service to your nation and to the principles that bind the Kenya Defence Forces together," he stated.

The investiture of ranks remains a revered tradition within the military, symbolizing trust, authority, and responsibility bestowed upon officers. It reflects the core values of service, honor, and sacrifice that continue to define the Kenya Defence Forces' operational ethos.