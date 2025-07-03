Africa: Debut Alert - Kenya and Car Prepare for Their First CHAN Appearance

The eighth edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) will mark a historic milestone, as two nations, Kenya and the Central African Republic (CAR), make their debut in the tournament.

Kenya's Harambee Stars will feature in the biennial competition for the first time, earning qualification by virtue of being one of three co-hosts.

This will also be the first time the tournament is jointly hosted by three countries, and Kenya will be eager to prove that their inclusion is more than just a stroke of fortune and show they belong among Africa's best.

Despite multiple past attempts, the Harambee Stars have consistently fallen at the final hurdle in qualification.

Now, under the leadership of new head coach Benni McCarthy who is embarking on his first senior national team assignment, Kenya has a golden opportunity to showcase its potential on home soil.

The Stars have been drawn into a tough Group A alongside former champions Morocco and DR Congo, as well as Angola and Zambia.

All of Kenya's group matches will be played at the iconic Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, the same venue where the country reached the final of the 1987 All-Africa Games.

Kenya will be banking on home advantage and the unwavering support of their passionate fans to propel them toward their minimum goal: reaching the Round of 16.

Coach McCarthy has already named a 30-man provisional squad, which will be trimmed to the final 23 at least a week before the tournament. Kenya's campaign kicks off on August 3 with an opener against DR Congo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also making their tournament debut is the Central African Republic.

The Fauves de Bas-Oubangui earned their place at the tournament in a commanding manner, eliminating continental heavyweights Cameroon on the away goals rule.

After losing the first leg 1-0 at home (played in Ivory Coast), CAR staged a stunning comeback in the return leg at Bafoussam's Stade Omnisports, coming from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to a late strike by Bertillon Arnold Yangana.

Head coach Eloge Enza has named a provisional 30-man squad, and the team has begun its preparations in the capital, Bangui.

CAR has been placed in Group B, where they will take on co-hosts Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso in matches set to be played in Dar es Salaam.

Like the Harambee Stars, the Central African Republic will be aiming to advance past the group stages in their first appearance at the tournament tailor-made for homegrown talent.