South Africa: SAPS eRecruitment Portal Receives Numerous Applications

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has received more than 185 000 applications through its newly launched e-recruitment system.

The SAPS official website - https://erecruitment.saps.gov.za/ - was officially launched on Monday.

In the first 24 hours, the SAPS received in excess of 67 774 applications from various parts of the country.

"In terms of job applications per province, Gauteng is leading with more than 53 000, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 30 000, Limpopo follows with 20 000, Eastern Cape with 19 000 and Mpumalanga with 18 000," the police said in a statement.

"Western Cape is number six in terms of applications with 17 000, followed by Free State with 14 000, North West 11 000 and lastly Northern Cape with 4000.

"Female applicants are leading with more than 105 000 so far, followed by male applicants that are standing at just over 80 000," the police said.

Applicants have been urged to be patient as the SAPS official website is inundated with applications.

Where delays are experienced, applicants are encouraged to continue to refresh the careers page.