South Africa: SAPS Committed to Combating GBVF

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday said it remains steadfast in its commitment to combat and prevent gender-based violence and femicide (GVBF) through its intensified nationwide operations and dedicated resources across the country.

According to SAPS, nationwide operations and police actions conducted from 23 - 29 June resulted in the arrest of 145 suspects for rape. Gauteng recorded the most arrests (35).

In addition, police arrested 77 wanted rape suspects, as well as 14 individuals tracked down for sexual offences in various provinces.

SAPS continues to strengthen its response to combating GVBF through targeted interventions and collaboration with communities, including various stakeholders.

"SAPS specialised units, such as the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Units (FCS), across the country continue to play a crucial role in investigating and prosecuting GBVF cases, as well as providing specialised support to survivors," SAPS said.

Key arrests this past week included 40-year-old Lesiba Ledwaba for the gruesome murder of his 87-year old mother, Raisibe Ledwaba. He has already appeared in the Seshego Magistrates Court on charges of murder.

In a separate case, on 1 July 2025, police in Ladybrand arrested a 27-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 51-year-old mother after she reprimanded him from making noise when under influence of alcohol. He is expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrates Court on 3 July.

"Recently, FCS unit members successfully secured lengthy jail sentences for the perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide, ensuring that they are removed from society for the rest of their lives," the police said.

Notable convictions secured this week alone include:

On 1 July, the Greytown Regional Court sentenced a 29-year-old accused to life imprisonment for raping his eight-year-old biological daughter in March 2025.

On 30 June, the Mahwelereng Regional Court sentenced a 22 -year-old accused to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old boy on 4 November 2023.

On 30 June 2025, the Molopo Regional Court sentenced serial rapist Bongani Ntoro (36) to life term sentence and an additional 25 years' imprisonment for the rape of four women and a 12-year-old minor between 2007 and 2010 in Magogoe, Tloung and Seweding villages.

"SAPS is committed to fulfilling its mandate to combat, prevent, and investigate GBVF incidents and is continuously working to improve its response to these crimes in the country. Citizens are urged to report GVBF incidents to the nearest police or through MySAPS app," the police said.