South Africa: Childhood Obesity Linked to Early Onset of Serious Health Conditions, New Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALCH) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has revealed that an increasing number of young children in South Africa are developing serious health conditions typically associated with adults, primarily due to obesity.

This study is the first of its kind in South Africa to thoroughly examine obesity-related health issues in children under the age of 12.

According to the SAMRC, the research revealed that conditions such as high blood pressure, elevated glucose levels, and abnormal cholesterol levels are distressingly common among obese children.

A study published in the international journal, Obesity Pillars, analysed the health records of 430 children treated for obesity from 2012 to 2022.

The research revealed that over a quarter (27.9%) of these children were under the age of five, with the average age slightly above seven years.

According to the researchers, nearly half of the children had hypertension (46.1%), while another 12.8% were found to be pre-hypertensive.

In addition, the study found that 30.2% had dyslipidaemia, which is abnormal cholesterol or fat levels in the blood, and about 5% had either prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

"These conditions significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, and kidney problems later in life," the SAMRC said.

Professor Nasheeta Peer, one of the authors of the study and a researcher at the SAMRC's Non-Communicable Diseases Research Unit, said the results were concerning.

"Seeing such a high burden of chronic diseases in children, some as young as five, is a red flag. These are conditions we typically expect in middle-aged adults, yet they're already taking root in childhood due to obesity," she said.

The study also highlighted the role of unhealthy lifestyle habits, with many of the children reporting behaviours known to contribute to weight gain and cardiometabolic issues.

Almost half (47.9%) consumed sugary soft drinks daily, 43.5% spent more than two hours a day on screens, and 42.3% engaged in less than 30 minutes of physical activity per day.

"The data show a clear link between lifestyle and these health conditions. We must intervene early if we want to reverse the trend," said Peer.

Researchers also noted a strong family history of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension among participants.

"This, they suggest, may point to both genetic predispositions and unhealthy family environments, where poor diet and inactivity are common."

Recommendations

Despite the worrying findings, the study provides a path forward.

The study recommends urgent implementation of interventions that focus on prevention, including encouraging healthy diets, increasing physical activity, and reducing screen time for children.

It also calls for routine screening of children for obesity and its associated conditions, so that early treatment can be provided.

"The earlier we act, the better the outcomes. Children with high glucose or high blood pressure levels still have a chance to reverse these conditions. But without action, we're looking at a generation facing high rates of heart disease and diabetes by the time they reach adulthood," Peer stated.

The authors also emphasised the need for broader, multi-sectoral action. This includes tackling the political, socioeconomic, and environmental drivers of obesity, such as the easy availability of unhealthy foods, inadequate recreational spaces and limited access to health services.