South Africa: Publication of SARS eFiling Profile Hijacking Draft Report Postponed

The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) has postponed the publication of the draft report on its investigation into alleged SARS eFiling profile hijacking.

The publication was initially scheduled for release for public comment on 7 July 2025.

"This decision follows a formal request from the Commissioner [Edward Kieswetter] of the South African Revenue Service [SARS] for an extension to allow SARS additional time to respond constructively to the preliminary findings and recommendations contained in the draft report. SARS has requested extension until 31 August 2025.

"The Tax Ombud has considered this request and, in the interest of procedural fairness, transparency, and ensuring that all perspectives are adequately considered, the Tax Ombud granted the extension," an OTO statement read.

The entity explained that the revised timeline will "enable SARS to engage meaningfully with the contents of the report and provide a comprehensive response, thereby contributing to a more balanced and robust outcome".

"The OTO assures all taxpayers and stakeholders that the investigation and the resulting report remain a top priority. The OTO continues to take this matter seriously and reaffirms its mandate to address systemic issues and promote fairness in the tax administration system.

"The final draft report will be released for public comment shortly after 31 August 2025," the statement concluded.