Zimbabwe: The Industry Deserves Leaders With Integrity - Musicians Call for Reforms At Zimura Following Director's Fraud Conviction

Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) Executive Director Polisile Ncube Chimhini's recent fraud conviction has fuelled demands for reforms at the music rights body.

Chimhini was facing forgery and fraud charges. She was acquitted of forgery and convicted of fraud, which she plans to appeal.

Chimhini had presented falsified CR6 company registration documents to the High Court in July 2023 during a case initiated by musician Phillip Chipfumbu, who sought a forensic audit of ZIMURA.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZIMU) President Edith Katiji said the case followed heightened tension, including ZIMURA's widely opposed US$150 licensing fee for cover bands, which was ultimately suspended by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

"In light of this conviction, ZIMU reiterates our previous calls for comprehensive reform within ZIMURA. The organisation has been integral to Zimbabwe's music industry for over four decades, but recent leadership decisions have eroded trust among stakeholders.

"ZIMU maintains our position that significant changes are necessary to restore ZIMURA's credibility and effectiveness as a collective management organization.

"We specifically call for: Immediate review of ZIMURA's governance structures; Enhanced transparency in financial operations and decision-making processes; Meaningful engagement with all music industry stakeholders before implementing policy changes; Establishment of clear accountability mechanisms to prevent future misconduct," said Katiji.

"Zimbabwe's music industry deserves leadership that operates with integrity, transparency, and genuine commitment to artist welfare. ZIMU stands ready to work with all stakeholders, including a reformed ZIMURA leadership, to build a music ecosystem that truly serves the interests of creators, performers, and the broader creative community."