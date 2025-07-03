Zimbabwe: CNRG Raps Chinese Miner Over Grave Rights Abuses

THE Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) is pleading with the government to urgently rein in the operations of a Magunje-based Chinese miner over a web of human rights violations.

The CSO alleged that China-based West International Holdings, in partnership with Labenmon Investments, following documented human rights abuses, forced displacements, and environmental destruction linked to the Magunje cement and mining projects, has presided over gross human rights abuses.

CNRG said the two companies are jointly investing US$1 billion to construct a cement plant in Magunje, Mashonaland West, with a production capacity of 900,000 tons of cement per year, and 1.8 million tons of clinker, supported by a 100MW captive power plant. The investment is also expected to generate 5,000 jobs.

"However, the promise of economic opportunity is being undermined by allegations of land grabs, community exclusion, and rights violations in the host area.

"Following growing distress calls from the community, CNRG visited the area and documented overwhelming evidence of land dispossession, intimidation, pollution, and labour exploitation in the name of clean energy and development," said CNRG.

Part of the findings was that families were uprooted from their ancestral land without compensation after the companies took advantage of fraudulent consultation exercises.

The organisation reported that eight villagers from Kapere, including the Headman, were arrested for protecting their land and have been repeatedly appearing in Karoi Magistrate Court, despite the absence of the complainants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Human Rights Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CNRG staff were also threatened by armed Zimbabwe National Army personnel at a mining site in Kemapondo village.

Magunje Dam, a vital source of water for thousands of residents, is allegedly being polluted by effluent discharge from the cement plant, leading to the destruction of farmlands and gardens following fires ignited by the company during a land-clearing exercise.

The mining rights-based organisation said workers employed by the companies are operating under unsafe conditions, political discrimination, lack of contracts and low wages that are pegged below the National Employment Council (NEC) agreed rates.

"We demand that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development: Halts illegal operations and ensure accountability, protect community rights and interests, stop all threats against communities and ensure inclusive decision making," CNRG added.