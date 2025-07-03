Ethiopia: Calls for Peace, Retrain Echo As Intra-Faction Rifts Threaten Tigray's Fragile Peace

Addis Abeba — Civil society organizations in Tigray have issued a public appeal urging de-escalation and renewed dialogue amid rising internal tensions in the region. Warning that the current trajectory could lead to renewed civil war, the groups called on the public to resist inflammatory rhetoric and reject violence. The opposition political party Salsay Weyane Tigray echoed the concerns, cautioning that the region is heading down a "path of mutual destruction."

In a joint statement released on Tuesday under the banner "Peace and Dialogue Campaign," a coalition of civil society organizations, including Solidarity of Tigrayans for Independence and Liberty, Voice for Democracy and Social Justice, and Human Rights First, called on the people of Tigray to "help create pressure to resolve issues that could lead to war through dialogue."

"Our recommendation is dialogue. That is the only way differences can be settled amicably." Leake Zegeye

"We urge all parts of society to join this campaign," the statement reads, stressing the need to oppose incitement and instead foster constructive engagement. "Let us all refrain from inflammatory speech, condemn those who incite such speech, and deny them recognition and attention."

Speaking to Addis Standard, Leake Zegeye, Secretary of Solidarity of Tigrayans for Independence and Liberty, emphasized that dialogue is the only viable option. "Our recommendation is dialogue. That is the only way differences can be settled amicably." Conflict "will never resolve any of the differences but further deepens them," Leake cautioned.

The civil society groups specifically urged the public to avoid contributing to intra-Tigrayan conflict and instead support efforts toward peace. "What the public can do," the statement stressed, "is stop any form of inter-Tigrayan conflict before it escalates."

Earlier on June 30, the opposition party Salsay Weyane Tigray, described the moment as a critical juncture in what it called a "path of mutual destruction." The party stated, "Tigray cannot find a solution through violence. This dangerous development, which stems from a political system that excludes dialogue and discussion, can only be addressed by urgently returning Tigray's politics to civilized dialogue."

These cautions come in the wake of a recent report on the formation of a new armed group led by Brigadier General Gebreegzabher Beyene. According to the general, he is building an armed force "independent of any party" in the desert area bordering Afar, distancing himself from the TPLF. He asserted that he left for what he described as "free territory" to form "a new, party-free force."

While denying any intent to overthrow the TPLF or establish a military government, Bir. Gen. Gebreegzabher claims to have organized four military divisions in Afar and Tigray, and stated that he severed ties with Tigray army leaders as far back as 23 January, when senior leaders of the Tigray Forces announced their decision to dissolve and restructure the region's interim administration, describing it as "weakened" and "failing to meet its responsibilities."

Following days of meetings in Mekelle, the mid-level military leaders accused the Tigray Interim Administration, established under the Pretoria Agreement, of being influenced by "external forces." They claimed the administration had become "a tool for others," further alleging that some of its leadership had "committed treason, abandoned public interests, and acted beyond their assigned mission."

The decision triggered a cascade of escalations, culminating in the eventual departure in March of then-interim president Getachew Reda who accused the members of the Tigrayn forces that "some high-ranking commanders of the Tigray military forces have been mobilizing" with the intent to carry out "an outright coup to serve the power interests of a few."

"the Ethiopian government is supporting forces in Afar, Amhara and in Tselemti parts of Tigray to incite conflict between each other." Lt. Gen. Fiseha Kidanu

A recent report by Africa Intelligence alleged that Addis Abeba was supporting the creation of an armed Tigrayan opposition group in the Afar region. According to the report, the move follows the March split within the Tigrayan leadership and the subsequent incorporation of former regional president Getachew Reda into the federal government. The report further stated that Getachew's supporters were working to establish an armed force in neighboring Afar.

After months of speculations, however, on 01 July, the armed group, now known as the Tigray Peace Force,announced that it had entered Tigray from the neighboring Afar region, raising concerns of militarized escalations in the already war-torn region.

Last week, Lieutenant General Fiseha Kidanu, Head of the Tigray Security Bureau, during his address at the Tigray Martyrs' Memorial Day in Asgede, northwestern Tigray called on the forces in Afar to return home. He accused, "the Ethiopian government is supporting forces in Afar, Amhara and in Tselemti parts of Tigray to incite conflict between each other."

"I call upon the youth and security forces to return to their homeland in peace, and that they will be honored as fighter[s] and will have their benefits guaranteed," Lt. Gen. Fiseha said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In their 02 July statement calling for restrain, the civil society groups also referenced to an incident this week in and around Sen'ale Tabia in the Wajerat district, in southern Tigray, where tensions were reported, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities of any form in the area.

The groups praised local elders for mediating the reported tensions and restoring calm, and encouraged other communities to replicate such efforts.

Melaku Hailu, Executive Director of Voice for Democracy and Justice, told Addis Standard that the immediate cause of the statement was the incident in Wajerat. "The Tigray Security Forces and forces who call themselves Tigray Peace Force that were training in Afar region... took part in [a] shooting," Melaku said.

Salsay Weyane Tigray blamed the incident on "political backwardness and internal disorganization," and called for an immediate national dialogue. "Salsay Weyane Tigray, which is again calling for an immediate start to dialogue that leads to understanding, urges all political forces to choose a path that avoids war," the party said.

Abel Tsgabu @AbelTsgab