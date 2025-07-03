Kenya: Mccarthy Names Provisional TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Harambee Stars Squad

Kenya's head coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled a 30-man provisional squad that will begin preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, exactly one month before the Harambee Stars play their opening match of the tournament.

Kenya will co-host the biennial Continental showpiece alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania between 02 - 30 August 2025.

Former champions and FKF Premier League's runners up Gor Mahia and Bandari FC have each contributed five players to the squad while Police FC who clinched the league title for the first time ever have four players in the 30-man list.

The Ulinzi Stars duo of Staphod Odhiambo and Yakeen Muteheli will drape in national colours for the first time ever after earning their debut call ups.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC goalkeeper Brian Opondo will train for the first time ever with the national team. He was called up for the last World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and The Gambia, but was not able to join up for camp.

In attack, coach McCarthy has included the top three scorers from the just concluded season, with Moses Shummah (17), Emmanuel Osoro (16) and Ryan Ogam (15) all getting a nod to show their scoring prowess on the Continental stage.

Ogam, who plays for Tusker FC, missed most of the second leg with a knee injury and only returned for the final game of the season, playing 45 minutes. He scored 15 goals in 19 appearances for the Brewers.

McCarthy's team is scheduled to report for camp on 10 July, to begin preparation for their debut in the tournament tailor-made for local based players.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group A alongside DR Congo, Morocco, Angola and Zambia. They kick off their campaign against 2016 Champions DRC on 3 August at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari), Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Opondo (Tusker FC)

Defenders

Siraj Mohammed (Bandari FC), Manzur Suleiman (KCB), Pamba Swaleh (Bandari FC), Abud Omar (Kenya Police),Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Michael Kibwage (Tusker), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Kevin Okumu (KCB)

Midfielders

Brian Musa( Kenya Police), Kelly Madada (AFC Leopards), Keith Imbali (Shabana), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Mathias Isogoli (KCB), Staphod Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Mohammed Bajaber (Kenya Police), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars), David Sakwa (Bandari), Emmanuel Osoro (FC Talanta), Yakeen Muteheli (Ulinzi Stars), Edward Omondi (Sofapaka), Ryan Ogam (Tusker),Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Beja Nyamawi (Bandari)