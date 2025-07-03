Zimbabwe: All-Rounders Mulder and Bosch Help Proteas Crush Zimbabwe in First Test

South Africa 418 for 9 dec (Pretorius 153, Bosch 100*, Chivanga 4-83) and 369 (Mulder 147, Maharaj 51, Masakadza 4-98) beat Zimbabwe 251 (Williams 137, Mulder 4-50, Yusuf 3-42) and 208 (Masakadza 57, Bosch 5-43, Yusuf 3-22) by 328 runs.

South Africa crushed Zimbabwe by 328 runs to take a one-nil series lead in their two-match Test series against their neighbours in Bulawayo.

All-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch did a large part of the damage for the Proteas, each scoring a century, with Mulder taking a four-wicket haul in the first innings and Bosch collecting five scalps in the second.

The last time a South African achieved the feat of a century and a five-wicket haul in the same match was 23 years ago, Jacques Kallis in 2002. Bosch joins a list of only 40 cricketers in the history of Test cricket to achieve that accomplishment.

Despite the historic triumph, it was South Africa's third centurion in the match that walked away with the player of the match award. Lhuan-dre Pretorius' first innings 163 off 160 set the tone for the Proteas to springboard their victory off.

