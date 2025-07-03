Rwanda: Party Time - Rubavu Welcomes Thousands for Liberation Holidays

It is about to go down in Rubavu as the North-Western town welcomes thousands of Kigali to the breathtaking beach and lakeside spots for the liberation holidays.

The town continues to position itself as a tourism and business gateway but also as a secondary city for the entertainment industry.

As the country celebrates Liberation Day, on July 4-reflecting on how the country was rescued by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi- many Rwandans from all walks of life are already flocking on the picturesque lakeside town for the extended parties.

Rooms and apartments were already booked and business people are eager to milk huge revenues from the party people traveling there for the 'fresh and fun' break.

With separate events featuring renowned artistes and DJs set to take place along the shores of Lake Kivu, the long weekend promises to electrify the touristic town, making it a prime entertainment destination second only to Kigali.

The New Times offers a glimpse into the major events lined up in Rubavu town, offering party people a variety of what they can enjoy here and there across the town.

Kivu Beach Festival and Expo

Organized by Virunga LTD, the second edition of the Kivu Beach Expo & Festival officially opens in Rubavu on Thursday, July 3, and is expected to be held in five districts in Western Province including Rutsiro, Karongi, Nyamasheke and Rusizi all of which are part of the Kivu Belt.

The one-day opening event, which plays a crucial role in promoting local talents across the Western region of the country, will showcase a vibrant lineup of artistes including rapper Bushali, Ya Mpano, Papa Cyangwe, Senderi International Hit, and Karigombe, with more artists expected to be announced in the next hours.

Speaking to The New Times, event organizer Yves Iyaremye disclosed that the performance lineup will also include Congolese artistes from Goma town.

Toxic Xperience

Rwanda's finest DJ Toxxky is taking his turntables at Heza Beach Resort, one the best places in Rubavu town which offers an unforgettable haven of scenic views and calm waves.

The venue will home of the disc jokey's Toxic Experience on Friday, July 4, as he looks to celebrate Liberation Day with music enthusiasts in Rubavu.

Toxxyk will this time host the likes of Bruce Melodie and Kivumbi King who will also entertain his people in what partygoers reflect on Rwanda's liberation struggle and enjoy a dancing experience of the DJ's nonstop music.

Ivy Summer Fest

The Ivy Summer Fest is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for partygoers at Nengo Eden Park Hotel, located at Lake Kivu in Rubavu town. The festival will include performances by popular artists Ya Mpano and Bushali, alongside leading DJs from the music scene.

Organizers have confirmed that socialite Claudine Muyango will host the opening day, while DJ Brianne, and DJ Phil Peter were also featured in the exciting lineup.

Have you got your favorite plot? You've got a lot to choose from and Rubavu barely disappoints when there is plenty of time to vibe.

Enjoy happy liberation holidays responsibly!