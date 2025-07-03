Rwanda: Iraguha Hits Back At Rayon Sports Fans' Corruption Claims

APR FC's new player, Hadji Iraguha has broken his silence months after Rayon Sports supporters accused him of taking bribe to get his team lose matches which cost them the 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League title.

Iraguha left the Blues to join cross town archrivals APR FC on a two-year deal. His move was, however, followed by fans' claims that he betrayed his team and accepted bribe to make his team lose games when the title race reached a crucial stage.

He said that the rumors that suggested that he was one of the players who took bribe to get Rayon lose the games are totally false.

"They say this and that but that did not happen," Iraguha said.

The forward is aware that some club supporters were angry when the rumors circulated while others felt betrayed when he left the club to join APR FC.

"It did not finish at Rayon well as I wanted, but I gave all that I had to Rayon Sports and those who came to the stadiums have seen it all."

"After all, there were those who did not come to the stadiums, but those who came to the stadiums saw the effort I put in, they saw the will with which I worked to do what I had to do."

Iraguha was not the only player suspected of taking bribe during their final season at Rayon Sports. Other players include Omborenga Fitina who returned at APR FC as well as Aimable Nsabimana.