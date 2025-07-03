Ethiopia: Unido Drafts Curriculum to Boost Hides , Skins Production

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has developed a draft curriculum aimed at enhancing the production, handling, and marketing of raw hides and skins in Ethiopia.

The curriculum is part of a broader effort to modernize the country's leather sector. It was learnt.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, , the UNIDO-Leather Initiative for Sustainable Employment Creation (LISEC) National Project Coordinator Wondu Legesse said the curriculum was created in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Industry, and Ministry of Labor and Skills. It is intended to serve as a foundation for training manuals in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and related institutions.

The curriculum is designed to train certified professionals in best practices and occupational standards, addressing long-standing quality issues in the leather supply chain. UNIDO has also revised the national regulatory framework for hides and skins, laying the groundwork for improved enforcement and professionalization within the sector.

"A major challenge in Ethiopia's leather industry is the lack of skilled slaughtering services. To improve the quality of hides and skins, we must ensure that only trained and certified professionals are allowed to conduct slaughtering," Wondu said.

The curriculum is part of a broader strategy led by the Ministry of Industry to boost productivity and reduce post-slaughter damage to raw materials. In support of this, UNIDO has handed over an automated slaughtering machine to one of the country's abattoirs, which is expected to significantly reduce wastage and enhance efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wondu emphasized the need for a modernized marketing system for hides and skins, noting that improvements in infrastructure, tools, and awareness are crucial to unlocking the sector's potential for export growth and job creation.

"The leather sector has untapped potential for economic development and value addition," he said. "But it requires a shift in how slaughtering services are provided. All slaughtering should take place in designated abattoirs. The informal practice of slaughtering at home must be discouraged through licensing enforcement and community education."

Key interventions include upgrading existing slaughterhouses, establishing mobile abattoirs in underserved areas, and delivering hands-on training for professionals in slaughtering and post-slaughter handling. These efforts aim to create a more reliable supply of high-quality raw materials for the leather industry, which in turn can generate employment and increase foreign exchange earnings.

The LISEC project, launched in 2018 in and around Modjo City, is part of UNIDO's ongoing commitment to promoting decent jobs--particularly for women and youth--through the development of sustainable and competitive value chains in Ethiopia's leather industry.

BY TESGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 2 JULY 2025