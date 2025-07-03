Ethiopia: Awash Hits Record Profit

2 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

-Drives 2.1bln USD in forex amid reforms

- Awash Bank has announced a remarkable financial year, facilitating 2.1 billion USD in foreign exchange and doubling its pre-tax profit to 22.7 billion Birr during the 2024/25 fiscal year, according to CEO Tsehay Shiferaw.

Of the total foreign currency facilitated, over 1 billion USD supported Ethiopia's export sector, while approximately 638 million USD was allocated for fuel imports. The bank also played a key role in meeting the foreign currency needs of critical national institutions such as Ethio telecom and Ethiopian Electric Power.

"Our strong performance in forex generation reflects our deep commitment to supporting the national economy and vital sectors," Tsehay said during a press briefing yesterday.

Awash Bank also reported a total income of 64.4 billion Birr nearly double the previous year's figure and increased its paid-up capital by 7.7 billion Birr to 27.8 billion Birr.

Looking ahead, the CEO emphasized that Awash Bank is well-positioned to navigate the imminent entry of foreign banks into the Ethiopian market. He noted that the bank has spent the past decade strengthening its financial base and investing in modern digital systems.

"We are prepared for competition. We will either collaborate with select foreign banks that align with our values or continue as a strong, independent national bank," Tsehay affirmed.

The bank reported major gains in digital banking, with nearly one trillion Birr transacted digitally representing 77% of total transactions. Awash also issued nearly half a billion Birr in digital loans to more than 300,000 users.

In partnership with Ethio telecom and Safaricom Ethiopia, Awash allocated 2 billion Birr for joint community loans, expanding access to finance and reinforcing its digital reach.

Awash Bank expanded its physical footprint by opening 52 new branches, raising the total to 989. It also added 3 million new customers during the fiscal year, bringing the total customer base to 15 million. In total, the bank disbursed 36 billion Birr in loans across various sectors.

With its historic profit, rising capital, and tech-driven strategy, Awash Bank is positioning itself not only to withstand foreign competition but to lead Ethiopia's evolving financial sector.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.