Nigeria: River Basin Allocates N9bn for Niger in 2025 Plan

2 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

The Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority received N9 billion in the 2025 fiscal appropriation, which was allocated to Niger State for various projects, the managing director, Aliyu Tajudeen Abdullah has said.

Abdullah stated this while he led the management of the authority to Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago at Government House MInna yesterday.

He said the purpose of the management visit was to update the governor on the Authority's current and planned activities within Niger State and ensure that they align with the governor's developmental priorities.

He enumerated some impactful projects in different parts of the State, including the construction and rehabilitation of Dams and irrigation schemes, access roads, and the provision of farm machinery. He added that N9 billion was earmarked for the projects this fiscal year.

In his response, the governor disclosed that the state government is ready to collaborate with the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority to improve water and agricultural infrastructure across the State.

Bago said the collaboration ensures the state government's desires and goals are achieved. The state has already availed itself to pilot President Bola Tinubu's agricultural revolution, and it remains desirous of working closely with federal Government Agencies and Parastatals in fostering the vision of a better Niger State.

He also reassured the River Basin Authority that the State is working assiduously with federal and State legislators to secure more funding for the Authority so that it can achieve its goals.

