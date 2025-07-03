South Africa: Correctional Services Committee Questions Excessive Bread Price Increase for Centres

press release

- The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services noted with concern the steep increase in the price of the bread procured by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) - the price increased from R13.36 in 2024/25 to R22.95 per loaf in 2025/26.

The committee received a briefing from the DCS on the use of consultants and an update on the establishment of bakeries in correctional centres, including the cost breakdown on bread supplied by external suppliers versus internal sources.

Members of the committee expressed their dissatisfaction, indicating that the DCS is now paying more per loaf for the bulk supply of bread than a normal South African pays in a retail store. "It cannot be that we are paying so much. We note and welcome the input by the Minister that the procedure of appointment of contractors is being re-worked, as the price is excessive," said Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng.

Nonetheless, the committee commended the DCS's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in baking its own bread, which has led to savings of over R27.4m for the 2024/25 financial year. Ms Ramolobeng said although the committee is pleased with this effort, much more needs to be done to ensure that all correctional facilities have their own bakeries.

The committee heard that currently the DCS has 11 bakeries nationally that are managed by correctional officials. These bakeries contribute towards the implementation of self-sufficiency and sustainability. They also provide work opportunities to offenders and contribute to offender skills development and cost savings.

The first departmental bakery was opened in 1992 at Kgosi Mampuru II facility. Since then, additional bakeries have been established across six regions. The Standerton and Pietermaritzburg bakeries were opened during the 2024/25 financial year, and the Durban bakery was commissioned on 23 June 2025 for test baking. When it becomes operational, 12 correctional centres will have bakeries.

The committee heard that in the 2024/25 financial year, 5.27 million loaves of bread were required/ordered from departmental bakeries and just over five million were baked - a shortfall of 270 870. These loaves of bread had to be procured from outside suppliers, costing the DCS almost double what it would have if the bread was baked in a correctional facility. In the past financial year, it cost the DCS R7.91 to bake a loaf of bread compared to R13.36 it paid to buy it from an outside supplier.

Regarding the use of consultants, the committee heard that the DCS has a historical challenge in governance matters and non-compliance with prescripts in highly regulated areas. This has contributed to the perception of poor performance in certain areas of the DCS. To resolve these challenges, the DCS undertook an assessment, identifying skills gaps and using outside expertise in efforts to improve performance. In the 2024/25 financial year, the DCS spent R119 273 000 on consultants.

The committee raised concerns about this, enquiring whether skills were transferred to stop this reliance on consultants. The committee was assured that the transfer of skills forms part of the DCS's contracts with consultants.