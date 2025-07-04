Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints New Labour Court Judges

4 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed new judges of the Labour Court.

The judges were successful in the public interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last month.

Those who made it to the post include Bianca Makwande, Clever Tsikwa, former magistrate at the Harare courts, Garudzo Ziyaduma, who served as prosecutor, Robin Mzyece, Evidence Gonesi and Motion Jaravani.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President has, in terms of section 180 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed the persons specified in the Schedule as Judges of the Labour Court, with effect from the date of appointment," said Mnangagwa in the latest government gazette.

The JSC interviewed 28 candidates.

Initially, the commission received 53 nominations, but following a review, six submissions were invalidated, and two were withdrawn.

On April 14, 2025, 45 candidates participated in the first-level examination, with 28 qualifying for the final interviews.

