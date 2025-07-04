Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa in Damning Admission of Government's Failures, Pledges to Stop the Rot

AFTER coming face to face with the crumbling healthcare system under his government, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will put an end to poor service provision.

Mnangagwa made these remarks during his opening address at the Central Committee meeting held at the ZANU-PF headquarters on Thursday.

He acknowledged his government's shortcomings, particularly in the health sector, which is in dire straits.

"Meanwhile, there is a qualitative improvement in our education sector, with our young people being sought after worldwide. A clear roadmap for the modernisation of the health sector is now being implemented.

"Social services in all parts of the country must never again be allowed to deteriorate to the levels that I recently witnessed when I toured health facilities here in Harare," said Mnangagwa.

His comments follow his surprise visits to Harare's public referral hospitals last month, where he witnessed the deteriorating state of the healthcare system.

The government has faced criticism over the neglect and decline of public institutions, to the detriment of ordinary citizens.

Mnangagwa challenged the ruling party to spearhead development and improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

"As a revolutionary movement, we have, without doubt, achieved transformational milestones over the last 45 years. The aspirations which saw many sons and daughters of this great land wage a protracted liberation struggle are being achieved, sector by sector. Well done, Zimbabwe. Well done, ZANU-PF. We have every reason to be proud.

"However, looking into the future, a great responsibility lies with us, as the People's Party. Our duty is to create an environment that future generations will be proud of. We must enable our communities, the youth, women, SMEs, and others to be ready for the future," said Mnangagwa.