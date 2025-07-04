Egypt, Tunisia Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Defense Field

Egypt's Ambassador to Tunisia Bassem Hassan has discussed in a meeting with Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehili ways of fostering bilateral cooperation in the defense field in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their national security.

The pair stressed their keenness to hold the joint military committee on a regular basis, as they explored prospects for cooperation between Egypt and Tunisia in the defense area, particularly in light of shared global and regional threats and challenges, notably the escalating crises in parts of the Arab world and the Sahel-Sahara region, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday 3/7/2025.

They lauded the depth of relations between Egypt and Tunisia, underlining the importance of benefiting from available opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in military training, exchanging information, controlling borders, and combating terrorism and irregular migration.