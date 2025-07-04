Egypt, Tunisia Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Defense Field

3 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Tunisia Bassem Hassan has discussed in a meeting with Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehili ways of fostering bilateral cooperation in the defense field in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their national security.

The pair stressed their keenness to hold the joint military committee on a regular basis, as they explored prospects for cooperation between Egypt and Tunisia in the defense area, particularly in light of shared global and regional threats and challenges, notably the escalating crises in parts of the Arab world and the Sahel-Sahara region, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday 3/7/2025.

They lauded the depth of relations between Egypt and Tunisia, underlining the importance of benefiting from available opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in military training, exchanging information, controlling borders, and combating terrorism and irregular migration.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.