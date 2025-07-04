Uganda: Medical Doctors Warn Ugandans Against Slimming and Detox Teas - 'They Do More Harm Than Good'

In a world dominated by social media trends and body image pressure, slimming and detox teas have become popular among young people looking for quick fixes to lose weight.

Marketed under catchy names like "flat tummy tea" or "7-day detox. These products promise instant results--but medical experts are now sounding the alarm.

"These teas are not a safe or sustainable solution for weight loss. They may cause rapid weight loss, but at the cost of your health," warns Henry Kaweesi, a medical doctor and advocate for sexual and reproductive health rights.

Kaweesi says that many people are unaware of what goes into these teas--or the health risks they carry. Most detox teas contain herbal blends with active ingredients such as Senna, caffeine, and green tea extracts.

"Senna is a strong laxative. It speeds up bowel movements and can cause diarrhoea,"Caffeine and green tea extracts act as diuretics. They increase urination, leading to water loss. This combination may cause users to feel lighter temporarily--but it's not because they've burned fat. It's mostly water weight. As soon as you hydrate again, that weight comes back," he explains.

The Hidden Dangers

Experts explain that the side effects of detox teas can be severe especially when used over a prolonged period. Many users may initially see short-term weight loss, but the long-term consequences often go unnoticed until they become dangerous.

Common side effects include diarrhoea and abdominal pain, caused by ingredients like Senna, a powerful laxative. Users also experience frequent urination (polyuria) due to diuretic components such as caffeine and green tea extracts.

These reactions lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, stripping the body of essential salts like potassium and sodium. Over time, individuals may suffer from muscle cramps, fatigue, severe headaches, and general weakness.

"Imagine someone using these teas daily and ending up with chronic dehydration or serious electrolyte imbalances. That's a hospital visit waiting to happen," Dr. Kaweesi warns.

For those hoping to lose weight safely and sustainably, Dr. Kaweesi insists the only proven strategy lies in two core pillars: nutrition and lifestyle modification.

The first pillar is nutrition. This involves reducing both portion sizes and the frequency of meals.

"If you've been eating four times a day, try cutting that to two or three," Dr. Kaweesi advises. He also recommends eliminating fatty and sugary foods, increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, and especially water.

"The best drink for weight management is water not soda, not detox tea," he adds.

The second pillar is lifestyle change. Dr. Kaweesi urges individuals to shift from a sedentary lifestyle to regular physical activity. Starting with simple exercises like walking, one can gradually progress to jogging or gym sessions.

The key, he says, is consistency, aiming for at least three sessions a week with rest days in between to allow the body to recover.

Equally important are adequate sleep and stress management, both of which affect appetite and overall health. Whether you're trying to gain or lose weight, these elements are vital for balance.

"The name of the game is consistency," Dr. Kaweesi emphasises. "You can't exercise today and then skip three months. That's not how it works."