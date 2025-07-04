Congo-Kinshasa: North Kivu - Monusco Chief Calls for Tangible Peace Outcomes

press release

When MONUSCO's helicopter landed in Goma, emotions ran high. For Bintou Keita, Head of the United Nations Mission in the DRC, this return to a city deeply affected by conflict carried strong symbolic weight. Long under threat from the M23, Goma embodies both the suffering of its people and their aspiration for peace.

During this field visit, Ms. Keita came to listen, engage in dialogue, and deliver a clear message: ongoing peace efforts must now lead to tangible outcomes.

A Return Laden with Emotion

This visit to a conflict-affected city held deep symbolic significance and stirred strong emotions, as Ms. Keita herself acknowledged in an interview with Radio Okapi: "When the helicopter landed at MONUSCO, it triggered intense emotions. This is a city I know well, and coming back under these circumstances was deeply moving."

Welcomed by the Mission's local leadership, Ms. Keita made a point of commending the work of UN personnel, both civilian and uniformed, who remain mobilized despite challenging conditions. "I had not been in direct contact with the staff for several month,since January, in fact. It was very important for me to finally meet them in person."

She also paid tribute to the peacekeepers who lost their lives during recent clashes, underscoring their dedication to the cause of peace.

Listening, Dialogue, and Assessment

The Special Representative's mission was designed to be inclusive. She met with several key stakeholders, including representatives of the AFC/M23 armed group, the commander of the SADC Force deployed under SAMIDRC, as well as FARDC officers, PNC personnel, and civilians benefiting from MONUSCO's protection.

Through these exchanges, Ms. Keita sought to gain deeper insight into local dynamics, ongoing challenges, and community expectations. "This visit allowed me to carefully listen to the concerns and perspectives of the various actors. It will enrich my understanding of the situation on the ground and inform my upcoming briefing to the Security Council."

A Call for Concrete Outcomes

Beyond listening, the MONUSCO Chief emphasized the need to bring current peace initiatives to fruition, particularly the regional dialogue mechanisms, the Luanda roadmap, and the Nairobi process, in coordination with Congolese and international partners. "I want all these initiatives to yield concrete results. It is time for peace to be felt in daily life, and for people to finally benefit from all the ongoing discussions."

With this statement, Bintou Keita reaffirmed MONUSCO's role as a committed partner for lasting peace, while stressing the importance of a results-oriented approach rooted in accountability and public trust.

A Mission Grounded in Action

The visit to Goma forms part of MONUSCO's broader support to the transition process, as the Mission continues its phased and coordinated withdrawal with the Congolese government. In this context, efforts related to stabilization, civilian protection, national capacity-building, and the revival of regional dialogue have become even more critical.

Through this visit, the Special Representative aimed not only to assess the situation on the ground, but also to reaffirm the Mission's commitment to communities affected by conflict. "Peace is not just about signatures on paper. It's about schools reopening, families living without fear, and women walking safely in their neighborhoods."

MONUSCO remains engaged, alongside the Congolese people and their partners, to turn political commitments into real, measurable progress on the ground.

A look back at the visit of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and head of MONUSCO (Slideshow)