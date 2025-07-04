Congo-Kinshasa: In Aru, Local Armed Groups Commit to Ending Hostilities in Ituri

press release

Six armed groups: CODECO, FRPI, FPIC, Tchini ya Tuna, Zaïre and MAPI , have signed an agreement to halt the violence that continues to destabilize the province of Ituri. The initiative marks a significant step forward in the peace process, building on a previous protocol signed in 2023, known as "Aru 1." This latest development, referred to as "Aru 2" represents a renewed commitment to dialogue and reconciliation.

The agreement is the outcome of five days of discussions involving the authorities, armed groups, community representatives and members of civil society. It provides for an end to violence against civilians, a ban on carrying weapons, adherence to the national disarmament programme, and the return of displaced persons.

MONUSCO, which supported the Congolese authorities in organizing the talks, reaffirmed its commitment to accompany stabilization efforts in Ituri.

"We remain committed, because peace is built over time. Aru 2 does not resolve everything. Dialogue must continue within communities to promote peaceful coexistence. We will pursue awareness-raising activities and implement quick-impact projects to provide young people with alternatives and prevent their recruitment by armed groups." said Josiah Obat, Head of the MONUSCO office in Ituri.

In a statement issued on 1 July, the Mission welcomed the conclusion of the agreement.

"This commitment represents a meaningful step toward stability in Ituri. It opens a new path to reconciliation, security, and development. As women, girls and children are the primary victims of this conflict, it is crucial that this desire for peace translates into tangible action on the ground." said Ms. Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the DRC and Acting Head of MONUSCO.

MONUSCO encourages the signatory groups to raise awareness among their members to ensure compliance with the commitments made in Aru and calls on other groups to join the peace initiative.

The process is already yielding results. Since the Aru 1 agreement, more than a thousand combatants have laid down their arms. In the Tsere area, about twenty of them have begun reintegration through a cattle farming project supported by the P-DDRCS and MONUSCO, aimed at facilitating their return to civilian life.