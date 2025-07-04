South Africa: Extortionists 'Hell-Bent' On Derailing Myciti Bus Project, Says City of Cape Town

Crossroads and Philippi business forums deny City's allegations of intimidation and say they are being sidelined

Construction for the MyCiTi rollout along Govan Mbeki Road has faced numerous delays since 2022.

The City says contractors recently received death threats.

This week the Western Cape High Court extended an interdict until April 2026 against the Philippi and Crossroads business forums, preventing them from entering the site without permission.

The forums deny the allegations made by the City and say they are being sidelined.

Extortionists are "hell-bent on derailing" the MyCiTi bus project along Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi, says the City of Cape Town. The project was launched in 2022.

In a statement this week the City welcomed a decision by the Western Cape High Court to extend an interim interdict obtained last month against the Philippi Business Forum and Crossroads Business Forum and two of their members. The interdict against intimidating and threatening officials and workers or entering the site without permission is effective until 21 April 2026, when the matter will be argued in court.

The City said contractors had received death threats.

According to the City, the forums failed to present their answering affidavits as to why the order should not be made permanent.

In a media statement, Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said, "Self-proclaimed 'activists' within the Philippi Business Forum, Crossroads Business Forum and other affiliated entities have engaged in intimidation, threats, and blatant misinformation campaigns in their shameless efforts to dictate how and to whom employment opportunities are awarded."

Quintas said, "There are lawful and transparent processes available to local businesses and residents from the affected wards to apply for the available opportunities that form part of this construction project."

In its media release the City said, "The interdict does not prevent anyone from participating in the project. It only stops those who are trying to hijack it through threats, violence and sabotage. The City continues to encourage all eligible businesses to submit their profiles via the clearly marked boxes at the subcouncil offices."

Attorney Ashley Leeuw, for the business forums, told GroundUp that the City labelling his clients as extortionist (in the press release) was "damning to their reputation".

"It is very unfair to our clients," said Leeuw.

"Due to insufficient time we could not oppose an interim interdict but we filed a motion to oppose," he said. "There is no final court interdict against my clients."

He said the interim order had been granted to allow work to continue at the site.

"The allegations set out in the City's court application are denied as false," he said.

He said his clients have no intention of going to the site.

"It is all lies they're spreading that we have intimidated workers at the site," Thanduxolo Xokoza, Philippi Business Forum secretary, told GroundUp.

"This started last year when the subcouncil invited us to an information service on how we will participate and benefit from the project and that was the last time the City had a meeting with us."

He said small businesses in Philippi had gone to the site on 15 May to seek answers from the Community Liaison Officers. Xokoza said their approach was peaceful.

On 28 May, the businesses had again gone to stop construction until their demands were met.

"The project was halted last week until our businesses are given an opportunity," said Xokoza.

"We also have companies that are able to do some work at the construction of the project. The community also joined in because they also want to be part of the project.

"We are business people and have a right to be part of the project," he said.

Crossroads Business Forum member Nokuzola Mpimpi said, "We were surprised to see the work continuing last month and this prompted businesses to rally and go to confront the main contractor at the site."

Construction resumed on Wednesday.