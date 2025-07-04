Uganda Overtakes Ethiopia As Africa's Top Coffee Exporter

3 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Victoria Atino

Uganda overtook Ethiopia to become Africa's leading coffee exporter, marking a major milestone for the country's agriculture sector and export economy.

According to the latest export figures for May 2025, Uganda exported 47,606.7 tonnes of coffee--surpassing Ethiopia's 43,481 tonnes in the same month.

This translated into 793,445 bags of coffee shipped, representing a 43.6% increase compared to May 2024.

Coffee earnings hit a monthly record of $243.9 million, contributing to an impressive $2.09 billion earned between June 2024 and May 2025, from 7.43 million bags exported over the 12-month period.

This historic rise is notably backed by strategic government investments through programs, farmer empowerment, improved production methods, and expanded value addition.

While Uganda led in May, Ethiopia's broader fiscal-year data (July 2024-May 2025) shows it exported 354,302 tonnes and is still targeting $2 billion in annual earnings by July 2025. Full-year comparisons remain uncertain until Ethiopia's June-July 2025 data is released.

Uganda's performance in May 2025 signals not just a numerical victory, but a significant shift in regional coffee leadership--built on deliberate policy, innovation, and farmer-centered growth.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

