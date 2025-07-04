Sudan: Besieged Attacked, Starved - Mass Atrocities in El Fasher

Fighting has intensified between the warring parties of the conflict in Sudan in El Fasher, North Darfur region, and its surrounding areas. Civilians continue to be the main victims of assaults. In the report, Besieged, Attacked, Starved, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) outlines a desperate situation for people in and around El Fasher that requires immediate attention and response.

Based on MSF data, direct observations and over 80 interviews conducted between May 2024 and May 2025 with patients and people who were displaced from El Fasher and nearby Zamzam camp, the report exposes systematic patterns of violence that includes looting, mass killings, sexual violence, abductions, starvation and attacks against markets, health facilities, and other civilian infrastructure.

Besieged, attacked, starved: Mass atrocities in El Fasher and Zamzam, Sudan pdf -- 12.42 MB Download