Somalia: Southwest State President Launches Voter Registration Campaign in Baidoa

3 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia, July 3, 2025 — The President of Somalia's Southwest State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, on Thursday officially launched the voter registration campaign in the region, marking a key step towards direct elections in the federal member state.

The ceremony, held in Baidoa, was attended by members of the Southwest State legislature, representatives from the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) and the Boundary and Federalization Commission, as well as various community leaders and residents.

President Laftagareen became the first person to receive a voter registration certificate during the event, symbolizing the formal commencement of the campaign across Southwest State.

In his remarks, Laftagareen urged the people of the Southwest to actively participate in the registration process. "I call on all citizens to take part in this vital exercise. It is your constitutional right to vote and shape the future of your region and your country," he said.

The voter registration campaign is part of a broader national effort to implement a system of one-person, one-vote elections -- a major milestone in Somalia's democratic transition.

Officials say the campaign will expand to cover all districts in the state in the coming weeks.

