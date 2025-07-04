Somalia: Somali PM Closes Military Training for Elite Troops At Turksom

Mogadishu, July 3, 2025 — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday presided over a graduation ceremony for officers and units of the Somali National Army's elite Gorgor forces, who recently completed advanced military training in Turkey and at the Turkish military training base, TurkSom, in Mogadishu.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Barre reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to building a professional, well-trained national army capable of defending the country and advancing state-building efforts.

"Our goal is to establish a national army built on knowledge, discipline, and strong leadership," Barre said. "The backbone of a sovereign and self-reliant state is its military -- and you are that backbone."

The Prime Minister emphasized the critical role of the Somali armed forces in the country's liberation efforts and national defense, stating that every Somali soldier carries both honor and responsibility.

"The Somali National Army must prepare to liberate our land from enemies and restore the dignity, unity, and pride of our nation," he told the graduating troops. "You represent the hope and strength of the Somali people."

Prime Minister Barre also praised the government and people of Turkey for their steadfast support of Somalia's security and development efforts.

He highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries and thanked Ankara for its continued investment in Somalia's security sector.

The Gorgor units trained under Turkish supervision are expected to play a key role in ongoing operations against the al-Shabaab insurgency and in securing liberated areas across the country.