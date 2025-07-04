Namibia: Health Ministry Extends Clinic Hours ...Welcomes Pro Bono Doctors

3 July 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Eleven medical doctors from the private sector will provide pro bono health services at the Katutura Health Centre in Windhoek as of yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Monday welcomed the doctors, who will assist at the health centre between 17h00 and 23h00, seven days a week, as part of its decongestion strategy.

"This marks a significant day as we welcome 11 medical doctors from the private sector to assist with service provision at the Katutura Health Centre," health minister Dr Esperance Luvindao said.

She noted that the ministry is increasing the number of doctors on the night shift at the Katutura Health Centre from three to five to reduce patient waiting times.

Demand for health services at the centre is highest between 19h00 and midnight, as all other clinics close by 19h00.

Luvindao further announced that the Okuryangava Health Centre and Otjomuise Clinic will operate from 07h00 to 19h00, seven days a week, starting 1 July 2025.

Additionally, the Okuryangava Health Centre will extend its operating hours to a full 24-hour service from 1 August 2025.

She revealed plans for phase two of the strategy, which will focus on the Maxuilili Clinic in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency.

The clinic, which serves a population of 46 295 and has a modern structure capable of accommodating all health services, will begin offering 24- hour services from 1 October 2025.

"I am pleased to announce that preparations are underway to capacitate Maxuilili Clinic for 24-hour service provision from 1 October 2025. This will greatly ease the burden on the Katutura Health Centre, as the same services will be available at Maxuilili," Luvindao said. -Nampa

