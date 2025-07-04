Namibia: Swapo Backs Governors As Critics Raise Concerns

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's appointment of new regional governors earlier this week has sparked national debate on governance, service delivery, and accountability.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga highlighted the party's support for the president's picks, saying the new governors should collaborate for the nation's benefit, regardless of party affiliation.

"The president is very capable in identifying the talents among Namibians," he said.

Herunga said the party is clear that governors must drive implementation of the 2024 Swapo Party manifesto.

This includes tackling poverty, improving service delivery, and remaining accessible to citizens, even in remote or underserved areas.

"They are actually informed that they should spend, if there is a need, sleepless nights to make sure poverty is reduced in this country.

Services are available to the citizens of this country," he said.

Herunga emphasised the importance of cooperation across political lines.

He said the failure to do so would have consequences.

The party does not micromanage the government, he said, but does maintain an oversight role through advisories.

"We advise, we tell ministers, we tell everybody, this is your job, this is what is happening in this area. What are you doing? Make sure you improve here," Herunga said.

'FLAWED SYSTEM'

Speaking to Desert FM yesterday, political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah said Namibia's system of appointing governors is flawed as they report to the appointing authority rather than the people.

"Many governors say they are accountable to the person who appointed them, which is not true because you have to be accountable to the people you are serving," he said.

Kamwanyah criticised the performance of past governors and raised concerns about the new governors' capabilities.

"All 14 have performed very poor, and I was listening to the newly appointed governor [Hofni Iipinge], and I'm already flagging some of the issues they are mentioning," he said.

Kamwanyah said while the appointments included young people and women, a welcome development, many appointees may lack the regional knowledge and policy depth required to deliver tangible change.

"We must coach in sound and feasible policy elements, and I'm getting worried with this new government," he said.

Kamwanya pointed out concerns about technocratic preparedness and emphasised the need for evidence-based planning rather than populist declarations.

He highlighted the risk of assuming urban solutions can be seamlessly implemented in rural communities.

"You take me here from Windhoek, and you take me to Kavango West, and you expect me to function well . . . I must not bring Windhoek to Rundu or Mpungu," he said.