Namibia: Swapo Stalwart Johnathan 'Tiheb' Goliath Dies, Remembered As Liberation Icon

SWAPO stalwart Johnathan 'Tiheb' Goliath has been described as a unifier and liberation icon.

He died on Friday, leaving behind a profound legacy in the country's struggle for freedom and democracy. Throughout his life, Goliath was instrumental in advancing the cause of Swapo.

Swapo //Kharas coordinator Matheus Mumbala says Goliath will be remembered as a unifier and brave liberation struggle icon.

He says Goliath's commitment to the liberation struggle and his unwavering dedication to the Namibian people have cemented his place as a respected figure in the country's history.

"In our country under the South African regime, 'Tiheb', as he was known, unified people against the colonisers," he says.

Mumbala adds that Goliath was in charge of organising Namibian people from various regions to fight against colonialism.

"He mobilised people from the //Kharas, Omaheke and Hardap regions to join Swapo during that difficult time."

"He was arrested in 1975 while resisting colonialism, therefore, he is recognised as a veteran of the liberation struggle," Mumbala adds.

Mumbala says Goliath could not pass anyone without greeting.

"He was always interacting with people. Any elderly person will tell you that he was joyful and sociable.

"He encouraged young people to keep Swapo strong."

He says the last conversation he had with Goliath was centred around youth unemployment.

"He urged our government to do more to ensure that youth unemployment is resolved," Mumbala notes.

Regional councillor for the !Nami#Nus constituency, Susan Ndjaleka, says Goliath was a stalwart. "The sacrifices he made during the apartheid regime led us to being a peaceful community with democratic priviledges," she says. "May his precious soul rest softly," says Ndjaleka.