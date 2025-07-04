Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Promises Agro-Processing Facilities for All Regions, Warns Ministers to Deliver or Face Action

3 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday announced that agro-processing facilities would be established in all 14 regions, with three earmarked for the Omusati, Kavango East and Hardap regions.

She said this in a statement read on her behalf by prime minister Elijah Ngurare in the National Assembly session.

Her statement is premised on quality service delivery for all Namibians, she said.

"All green schemes are going to operate at 100% from now on, and those found wanting will be held accountable," she said.

The president said all ministers will be required to provide quarterly reports so that their performance and progress can be assessed.

She urged parliamentarians and public servants to double up on their efforts and work collectively in ensuring that no time is wasted as the masses are in dire need of service delivery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that no money should be returned to the treasury while projects are being stalled, adding that the budget approved by the National Assembly must be fully implemented and accounted for.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.