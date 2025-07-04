Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Promises Agro-Processing Facilities for All Regions, Warns Ministers to Deliver or Face Action

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday announced that agro-processing facilities would be established in all 14 regions, with three earmarked for the Omusati, Kavango East and Hardap regions.

She said this in a statement read on her behalf by prime minister Elijah Ngurare in the National Assembly session.

Her statement is premised on quality service delivery for all Namibians, she said.

"All green schemes are going to operate at 100% from now on, and those found wanting will be held accountable," she said.

The president said all ministers will be required to provide quarterly reports so that their performance and progress can be assessed.

She urged parliamentarians and public servants to double up on their efforts and work collectively in ensuring that no time is wasted as the masses are in dire need of service delivery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that no money should be returned to the treasury while projects are being stalled, adding that the budget approved by the National Assembly must be fully implemented and accounted for.