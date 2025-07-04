Namibia: Cabinet Suspends Official Funerals Pending Policy Review

In a move set to streamline the administration of state-recognised funerals, Cabinet has imposed a moratorium on the granting of official funerals effective 16 June 2025 until 31 March 2026.

The decision, announced this week, comes as the government initiates a comprehensive review of the criteria and processes associated with the bestowing of official funerals in Namibia.

The suspension will remain in force for over nine months and is aimed at overhauling current procedures to ensure they remain relevant, consistent and in line with national priorities.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus confirmed the development following this week's Cabinet meeting, stating that the moratorium would allow the government time to reassess the integrity of the official funeral framework.

"The Cabinet decision does not affect the constitutional powers of the president to confer national honours on citizens, as enshrined in Article 32(3)(h) of the Namibian Constitution and the National Honours Act, 2012," Theofelus clarified.

Official funerals are typically granted to individuals deemed to have rendered outstanding service to the nation, and often come with ceremonial elements and costs borne by the state.

However, recent years have seen growing calls for transparency and consistency in the awarding of such honours, with some critics questioning the criteria used to determine eligibility.

In light of this, Cabinet also approved the establishment of a review committee comprising no more than seven members.

According to Theofelus, the prime minister, in consultation with the minister of defence and veterans affairs, the Presidency, and the attorney general, will propose both the composition and terms of reference of the committee for Cabinet's final approval.

"This committee will be tasked with evaluating the current policy environment and making recommendations on how best to update the process of granting official funerals to deserving Namibians," said Theofelus.

While the review is underway, the state will not entertain new applications or declarations for official funerals, except where national honours are directly conferred by the president in line with constitutional provisions.