Namibia: President Completes Governor Appointments, Outlines Service Delivery Expectations

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Windhoek, 1 July 2025

Today, I welcome you all to an important occasion, where I will announce and complete the appointments of regional governors for this administration.

Article 111A (1) of the Constitution, read together with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Amendment Act, 2010 (Act No.15 of 2010) empowers the president to appoint regional governors who "...shall serve at the behest of the president" in terms of section (2) of the same article.

Regional governors interact daily with citizens at all levels, especially at grassroots level where the need for quality service delivery is urgent. Many of you have heard me saying repeatedly that we are too few to be poor. It means, amongst others, we must ensure food security by scaling up agricultural production, stimulate job creation and generate wealth through value addition in all sectors of the economy.

You have also heard me repeating on many occasions what I said in my acceptance speech after I took over the position of head of state: "It shall not be business as usual." As we accelerate the work of the administration, where business is unusual, service excellence and quality service delivery to our citizens is a non-negotiable deliverable.

Regional governors, appointed by the president, have a unique place in our governance framework. They are obliged to promote and effect development and to enhance service delivery. Article 132 of the Namibian Constitution also places the important responsibility of representing the interests of the president and those of the central government on the shoulders of governors. The initiatives, policies and programmes must be effectively implemented in our unitary state.

As indicated on 27 March 2025, when I appointed your colleagues, we committed ourselves in the election manifesto of the Swapo Party to dealing with the unacceptably high unemployment rate, especially among our young people. Housing and land delivery deficits must be confronted, and the gap between urban and rural areas needs to be bridged. Unemployment is a barrier to social progress, national cohesion and prosperity. If we deal with the unemployment challenge by growing our economy and creating new jobs, poverty becomes a thing of the past and Namibians will improve their quality of life.

To address these issues and many other pressing challenges confronting our nation head-on, your results will be judged on the basis of the implementation of the 2024 Swapo Party Election Manifesto Implementation Plan, which has been transformed into the 6th National Development Plan (NDP6). I will launch it soon because all the work is done. I expect you to be familiar with the seven priorities of our government. Similarly, I expect you to be familiar with the eight critical economic enablers to effectively champion development in your respective regions.

As part of one government, and on the basis of the principle of one heart and one mind, the regional governors must work tirelessly alongside the central government to transform the socio-economic conditions of our people.

Having said that, I now have the honour to appoint the following persons to the position of regional governor in their respective regions:

Ismael Pijoo Marikutuka Nganate - governor, Omaheke region

Immanuel Shishiweni Shikongo - governor, Omusati region

Dorothy Mareka Kabula - governor, Zambezi region

Nathalia lGoagoses - governor, Erongo region

Hofni Alugodhi Iipinge - governor, Oshana region

Dawid Casius Gertze - governor, llKharas region

Kadiva Diana Hamutumwa - governor, Ohangwena region

Congratulations on your appointments.

Let me re-emphasise what I told your fellow governors on 27 March 2025, when they assumed duties. This also applies to you. "Lack of implementation of government policies and programmes shall not be tolerated."

You should provide speedy solutions to challenges in your regions. I believe in teamwork and I expect you to collaborate and to work closely with communities and forge alliances and constructive partnerships with business leaders to strengthen all efforts in addressing the needs of our people in your respective regions. Work closely with regional councils and local authorities, including traditional, church, business, youth organisations and community leaders, as well as other stakeholders, to develop and implement plans that reflect the pressing needs in the regions I have assigned you to.

You all know that local authorities are critical enablers of development. It is in that important sphere of government where basic, but essential services are delivered to communities and investors. Villages, towns, settlements and constituencies must be integrated in your planning and execution of government programmes.

Very soon, we shall be going to regional and local authority elections. As governors, you should ensure that the newly elected regional and local authority councillors are properly guided to carry out the work.

In conclusion, I should remind you that I have chosen you out of many Namibians, who are equally capable of performing the functions of regional governors, because I believe that you are individuals of high integrity and ethics. These are important values to fight corruption and to ensure that services are delivered effectively and efficiently to our people at all times. I want you to implement projects that will leave a lasting legacy. I will closely monitor your work. I want you to be available at all times to address challenges in your respective regions and in consultation with offices, ministries and agencies.

I urge all of you to take your crucial responsibilities seriously and to serve in the best interest of all Namibians. Let us all stand together in our commitment to better service delivery and to collaborate for a brighter future for our nation.

For us to know each other better, as from tomorrow and the day after, there will be an induction workshop that must be attended by all 14 regional governors. Immediate outgoing governors are also invited to share their experiences.

Once again, I congratulate you on your appointment.

I thank you.