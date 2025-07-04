South Africa: Cold Winter Gets Colder for Cable Thieves As City Power Seizes R2.5-Million Cables

City Power took R2.5-million worth of stolen cables during an Alexandra raid as thousands lose illegal electricity connections amid freezing winter weather.

The Free Basic Electricity campaign runs until 31 July, offering legal connections without fines.

It's turning into a freezing winter for electricity criminals as City Power went after cable thieves in Alexandra.

Thousands of residents were left in the dark on Wednesday when the power company cut off illegal electricity connections during a raid in the Mahauzana Riverpark area.

City Power took away 15,000 kg of stolen cables worth R2.5-million - just as temperatures drop across Gauteng.

With snow expected to fall on Friday and several cold fronts already hitting the province this winter, the timing couldn't be worse for those stealing electricity.

The buildings in the area were originally part of a Gauteng government housing project that was never finished. Now, many people live there illegally and steal electricity without permission.

City Power boss Isaac Mangena said these illegal connections have been a problem for years. He said they break equipment, cause power cuts and put paying customers at risk.

"Two small power stations recently blew up because of too much pressure," said Mangena. He added that the Mahauzana area doesn't pay for electricity, and stealing power costs the city millions.

The same day, City Power joined a raid under the M1 bridge in Newtown, where illegal connections were cut at the Bekezela Informal Settlement. People there had stolen electricity while living on land owned by the train company.

The two-day operation was led by Acting Executive Mayor Kenny Kunene and included Johannesburg police, ambulances, Joburg Water and others. They also checked electricity meters and shut down illegal connections at businesses and scrapyards in Randburg.

As winter gets colder, Mangena said the city is asking people with illegal connections to come forward as part of a special Free Basic Electricity campaign, which runs until 31 July.

The campaign lets people get legal connections and new meters without paying fines - a lifeline as the cold weather gets worse.

If residents don't come forward, they face penalty fees of R14,000 for single-phase and R30,000 for three-phase connections, plus reconnection costs.

This wasn't the first time City Power officials have done such operations. In May, officials cut electricity from several houses that had stolen power.

Mangena said at the time that one man was selling illegal electricity to residents for between R200 and R3,000. The city is working with police to arrest him.

The matter has been sent to the Department of Human Settlements. Officials are expected to announce a plan for the community soon.