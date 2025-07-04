South Africa: How Many More Cops Must Turn Criminal?

A police officer was shot dead with a service gun after joining an off-duty assault on four men accused of robbery in Golden Gardens.

Two Evaton cops and a civilian are out on R1,000 bail after being charged with murder, robbery, assault and using a firearm while drunk.

Two off-duty police officers from Evaton and their friend have been charged with murdering another officer after a violent night in the Vaal.

Constable Piet Matsoso, 38, and Constable Siyabonga Kunene, 31, appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrates' Court this week. They were joined by 36-year-old Hofney Morobe, who is a civilian.

The three men face serious charges, including murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, defeating the ends of justice and handling a firearm while drunk.

The charges relate to an incident on 16 May 2021. The two officers were off duty and driving around Golden Gardens with Morobe when they spotted a car they believed was linked to a house robbery.

They chased the car to a BP petrol station, where they allegedly assaulted the four male occupants. One of the men's car keys and cellphone were taken.

After the attack, the suspects allegedly drove the victims around before handing them over to members of the Community Policing Forum.

Constable Gift Mokoena, the officer who was later killed, had joined the CPF members. He and Morobe allegedly took part in assaulting the victims.

Morobe is then said to have taken Matsoso's police-issued firearm and shot Mokoena dead.

Mokoena was rushed to Nkanyezi Private Hospital in Sebokeng, where he died from his injuries.

The three accused handed themselves over to police on 30 June 2025. During the bail hearing, the State did not oppose their release.

The investigating officer confirmed in an affidavit that all three men had cooperated fully, had verified addresses and gave themselves up voluntarily.

He also stated that the investigation was complete and the witnesses were unknown to the accused, so there was no risk of interference.

All three were granted bail of R1,000 each. The case was postponed to 4 September 2025 for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two cops are the latest of many officers, including some who are seniors, who have been implicated in serious criminal activities.

On Wednesday, Scrolla.Africa reported that four elite police officers known as the Hawks and two civilians were arrested for allegedly stealing R900,000 during a supposed operation at a foreign exchange shop in Johannesburg.

Last week, Lieutenant General Khumalo from crime intelligence was arrested for allegedly stealing from a secret fund and hiring unqualified people. He was arrested with six other senior officers.

Ian Cameron, who heads Parliament's police committee, said all arrested police officers should be suspended while investigations continue.

Cameron warned that the problem runs deeper within the service. He said other officers charged with serious crimes were still working.