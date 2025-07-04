South Africa: Western Cape Prepares for Heavy Rain and Rough Seas - South African News Briefs - July 4, 2025

Western Cape Prepares for Heavy Rain and Rough Seas

Western Cape officials say they are ready to respond to weather-related emergencies as more rain is forecast in the coming days, reports EWN. A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain and a level 2 warning for rough seas have been issued. MEC Anton Bredell urged the public to avoid low-lying bridges and said informal settlements and rural areas are at higher risk. He assured that all mayors are on high alert and support will be provided to families affected by flooding or structural damage.

Counterfeit Money Syndicate Members Back in Pretoria Court

Three people alleged to be part of a syndicate involved in printing and distributing counterfeit money will return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, reports SABC News. They were arrested in Elardus Park, where police found machines used to print fake South African and U.S. currency. One suspect allegedly tried to bribe officers with R2,000. The case was postponed to 10 July 2025 for a bail investigation.

Cape Flats Safety Forum Raises Alarm Over Mitchells Plain Gang Shootings

The Cape Flats Safety Forum has raised concerns over poor policing in Mitchells Plain after at least ten people were shot in gang-related violence, reports EWN. Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said gangs were merging in a turf war over drugs, with shootings erupting in three neighbourhoods since the weekend. He reported that eight people were shot in Beacon Valley and two in Portlands, adding that the number of victims may be higher. Police have not yet confirmed the total number of fatalities.

