Mauritius: High-Level Round Table Addresses Coastal Risk Management Strategies

A conference on Coastal Risk Management, organised by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change in collaboration with the Agence Française de Developpement, the European Union (EU), in partnership with Business Mauritius, was held, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis.

The conference brought together policymakers, private economic operators and representatives of civil society around the theme "Shared Issues and courses of Action," to reflect on the most urgent challenges facing the country's coastlines.

In this context a roundtable with the Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David; the Junior Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Ms Joanna Marie Bérenger; the Ambassador of the EU to Mauritius and Seychelles, Mr Oskar Benedikt; and the Ambassador of the French Republic to Mauritius, Mr Frédéric Bontems, was also held.

During his intervention the Junior Minister, Mr Fabrice David, spoke about the representation of the Mauritian delegation led by the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, at the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice in June. He rejoiced that the delegation consisting of both Governmental representatives, NGOs and the private sector, were all motivated towards the same goal of protecting the Ocean.

The Prime Minister, he recalled, sent a strong message to the international community, pertaining to Mauritius' stance as a Small Island Developing State. The Junior Minister recalled that Mauritius positions itself as a Big Ocean State in the Indian Ocean region for it possesses a huge ocean territory.

"Along with the other islands of the region and the coastal states of Africa, we brought forth the urgent necessity to preserve our marine biodiversity whilst undertaking sustainable and regenerative development", Mr David said; recalling that the Government considers the blue economy as a new pillar of the economy growth.

As regards the protection of the marine ecosystem, Junior Minister Fabrice David stated that his Ministry is working in close collaboration with the Environment Ministry to ensure both the protection of the land and marine ecosystems.

For her part Junior Minister Joanna Bérenger elaborated on the risks of rising sea levels and coastal erosion and their consequences on the economy and community. She highlighted Government's resolve to address these urgent issues, and assured that her Ministry is working with all concerned stakeholders to roll out effective measures.

On that score, she listed out key initiatives that are currently being undertaken by the Government and that are in the pipeline: rehabilitation works to address coastal erosion are underway at Trou aux Biches, Albion and Souillac; reviewing of the Environment Act 2024; elaboration of an Environmentally Sensitive Areas Bill; and the setting up of Steering Plastic committees.

As for the EU Ambassador, Mr Oskar Benedikt, he qualified the UNOC3 as a key platform for all States to showcase their engagement and actions concerning the protection of our Oceans. He dwelt on Europe's commitment to act, emphasising EU's engagement through the mobilisation of significant financing to implement initiatives.

He lauded the holding of the Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience Coalition Summit which, he said, brought together different actors to exchange information to spearhead urgent actions to conserve and sustainably exploit the oceans, seas and marine resources.

According to Mr Oskar Benedikt, good leadership, dialogue among all concerned stakeholders and decision-making are key to effectively carry out the Ocean protection mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The French Ambassador, Mr Frédéric Bontems, pointed out that the UNOC3 was the largest Summit ever organised with some 175 States in attendance. The key objective was to secure at least 60 countries to ratify the High Seas Treaty, which involves the creation of protected marine areas in international waters. He indicated that 56 signatures were obtained and assured that the Treaty will come into force before 2026.

The Ambassador expressed satisfaction that the UNOC3 saw 96 countries reaffirming their commitment to an ambitious global treaty to end plastic pollution.

The Summit, he said, will enable us to take initiatives towards our common goal of protecting and restoring our Oceans, and guide us to move in unison in the same direction.