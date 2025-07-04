Tanzania: Tearful Farewell for Same Crash Victims

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Nurdin Babu, yesterday led residents from Kilimanjaro and neighbouring regions in a solemn farewell ceremony for the victims of a tragic road accident that occurred last Saturday in Same District.

The heartbreaking event was held at the grounds of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) Zonal Referral Hospital, where relatives, friends and members of the public gathered to pay their last respects.

Grief permeated the atmosphere as the bodies of the deceased were brought in, eliciting emotional scenes from heartbroken family members and mourners.

The ceremony featured eulogies from various leaders, after which the names of the deceased were read aloud.

Family representatives were then invited to stand beside their loved one's coffin for the final tribute and formal handover for burial arrangements.

Speaking at the event, RC Babu extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, calling for unity and support during this difficult time.

Delivering the government and President Samia Suluhu Hassan's condolences the RC, said the nation is in deep sorrow following the tragic loss of 42 lives in the accident.

"The nation has lost a valuable workforce people who had dreams and ambitions to contribute to development, not only for their families but for the country at large," said Mr Babu.

He conveyed the President's heartfelt sympathies, noting that Dr Samia acknowledged the immense burden being carried by the bereaved families and affirmed that she, along with all Tanzanians, stands in solidarity with them in mourning this national tragedy.

"The President has been following this matter closely since the accident occurred. She is not only monitoring the fatalities but also the medical treatment being provided to those injured in the accident," Mr Babu added.

The RC expressed gratitude to President Samia for her swift and compassionate response, including her directive to cover all funeral expenses for the deceased, facilitate the identification of bodies through the Chief Government Chemist, Dr Fidelice Mafumiko and provide medical care for the injured.

He said the President reiterated her condolences to all those affected, calling on Tanzanians to continue praying for the families of the victims, that they may find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

The RC also handed over 3m/- to each family that lost a loved one, as a condolence donation from President Samia.

Earlier, Same District Commissioner Ms Kasilda Mgeni expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for standing in solidarity with Same residents and families of those affected by the accident.

"Indeed, everyone has contributed since the tragedy struck, but President Samia's response has been exceptional. She has demonstrated, through action, her love for Tanzanians both in moments of joy and sorrow," Ms Mgeni said.

Visibly emotional and frequently pausing to compose herself, Ms Mgeni said the entire Same community was deeply affected.

"We, the people of Same, are devastated by this tragedy. I have not even been able to walk the streets every household in Same Town has been touched by this loss," she added.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, Farijala Iddi extended his appreciation to the government for the swift and comprehensive support provided.

"This tragedy will forever remain in our hearts. We have endured immense pain, but the way Tanzanians guided by President Samia came to support us has brought great relief. You truly honoured us," he said.

Meanwhile, Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Kiseo Nzowa also commended the efforts of the Chief Government Chemist and his team for their professionalism in identifying 36 out of the 42 deceased victims.

He noted that the remaining six were easily identified and had already been laid to rest.