Africa: Mwinyi Stresses Africa's Role in Knowledge Economy

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Hussein Mwinyi has urged African nations to take the lead in shaping the global knowledge economy, as he officially opened the Africa QS Forum on Education here yesterday.

Speaking at the high-level gathering of education leaders, scholars and innovators, Dr Mwinyi said Africa must move beyond the sidelines to become a key player in driving global progress through research, innovation and collaboration.

"This summit is proof that Africa is not waiting to be included, we are here to shape the future," he told the delegates at the forum being hosted by the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, in partnership with the Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) from Oman.

President Mwinyi outlined Zanzibar's efforts to position itself as a regional hub for higher education and innovation, citing investments in universities, digital learning infrastructure and cross-border academic partnerships.

"Zanzibar stands ready to serve as a bridge, between Africa and the world and between knowledge and opportunity," he explained adding that Zanzibar offers immense opportunity as a gateway between East Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

"We are committed to creating an environment where young minds can thrive," said Dr Mwinyi.

The Oman's Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS)- Executive Chairman, Dr Munneer Al Maskari, emphasised the importance of crossborder collaboration in advancing quality education.

The Zanzibar Education and Vocational Training Minister Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, in her welcome remarks, said Zanzibar's higher education sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with more institutions, expanded enrolment and strengthened academic standards.

"Through reforms and alignment with global best practices, we aim to produce graduates who are both competitive and responsive to the needs of a changing world," she said at the twoday forum.

She also highlighted the importance of quality assurance and international partnerships in ensuring mutual recognition of qualifications and enhanced academic mobility.

"This forum is not just a gathering of minds, but a call to action, to advance not only Africa's progress but the progress of all humanity," she said.