Tanzania Pledges Stronger Trade Ties With US

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has pledged to continue strengthening collaboration with the US, particularly in the area of trade, as the country rolls out its revised Foreign Policy, which places strong emphasis on economic diplomacy.

The remark was made on Wednesday by Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, during the celebration of the 249th anniversary of US independence held in Dar es Salaam.

Amb Kombo expressed gratitude to the US for its investment in Tanzania, amounting to a total of 80 billion US dollars across various sectors.

He noted that over 65 per cent of the investment has been directed towards the health sector, resulting in tangible improvements in the lives of millions of Tanzanians.

"We are grateful for that support and we will carry the torch forward to continue the great work the American people began here in Tanzania just as we carry the Uhuru Torch when we celebrate our own independence," said Minister Kombo.

He added "despite current policy setbacks, we very much continue to value the steadfast development cooperation we have had with the United States through institutions."

The Minister extended President Samia Suluhu Hassan's greetings to President Donald Trump and the US people for cerebrating 249 years of endured liberty, opportunity, innovation and democracy, but also collaboration with Tanzania that was built between great leaders then, President John F Kennedy and Julius Nyerere.

"The story of 4th of July, 1776 is not simply the story of a declaration, but also a story of determination and people's bold resolve to shape their own future destiny, that spirit, born in Philadelphia, has radiated across the oceans and continent ever since," he said.

Speaking about the US longstanding greatness, he said that from the ashes of revolutions to the heights of technological and economic power,

America has shown the world that national greatness is not achieved by chance, but rather by vision, courage and people united by common purpose that inspires other nations including Tanzania.

Ambassador Kombo said that President Trump's "America First" approach calls for reflection on its implications for developing nations like Tanzania.

He said it emphasises greatness not just in military or economic power but in upholding the ideals of freedom.

He noted that the US emphasis on trade over aid is a positive wake-up call for Tanzania's economic and social growth, a disciplined and transparent policy that demonstrates a commitment to collaboration, which is essential for fostering progress both in Tanzania and globally.

Minister Kombo said that Tanzania views US policies positively and is eager to collaborate in areas such as trade.

He said this partnership is vital for the country's growth, allowing Tanzania to become its best self while staying true to its core values.

"America has its values, we here in Tanzania have got our values which we are also safeguarding and we have very high respect for each other's values and we respect that very much," said Ambassador Kombo.

He added "It leads to us involving that greatness, just like freedom is never static, it is very dynamic.

There is our foreign policy, you saw our new foreign policy and many of you attended, which was launched recently by our President Samia, which has put more emphasis into economic and trade areas, economic and trade diplomacy."