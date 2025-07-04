Dodoma — THE Chief Justice, George Masaju has reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and transparent election process as Tanzania gears up for the 2025 General Election, scheduled for October.

Speaking in the country's capital, Dodoma yesterday at the 72nd admission and enrollment ceremony of 449 new advocates, Justice Masaju expressed the judiciary's dedication to impartiality during this critical democratic exercise.

"We in the judiciary will be impartial and lenient to ensure the country conducts and delivers a free, fair and transparent election," the Chief Justice emphasised, underlining the judiciary's essential role in upholding electoral integrity in the months to come.

He said that the judiciary is committed to handling any election-related petitions fairly and promptly, both during and after the elections, to ensure that justice prevails.

The event marked the first public appearance of Chief Justice Masaju since his appointment last month, following the retirement of former Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma.

The ceremony saw a substantial increase in the number of advocates in Tanzania, raising the total from 12,997 to approximately 13,446, as the new class of advocates took their oaths and was officially welcomed to the bar.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including judges, Attorney General, Hamza Johari and Solicitor General, Dr Ally Possi, alongside family members of the new advocates, many of whom work in various sectors of public service.

In his address, Justice Masaju conveyed critical expectations for the new advocates, urging them to uphold professionalism and integrity throughout their legal careers.

"Observe competence and integrity. As my first batch, I urge you to live by the oath you have taken today. Do not behave unprofessionally while performing your duties," he stated.

Highlighting the significance of maintaining the rule of law, the Chief Justice reminded the new advocates to adhere to the constitution and other laws of the land.

He also encouraged them to be prepared to assist clients with their legal needs, while cautioning against excessive reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial matters.

"While AI is important for some judicial issues, ensure you are well-prepared to help your clients with legal matters," he advised.

As Tanzania approaches the contentious electoral season, Justice Masaju turned his attention to the complexities of electoral laws.

"Electoral laws can be tricky, especially when handling election petitions. However, you should be ready to assist anyone seeking your legal advice," he said underscoring the crucial role that new advocates will play in fostering a fair electoral landscape.