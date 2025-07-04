Tanzania: CJ Pledges Judicial Impartiality Ahead of 2025 Elections

4 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — THE Chief Justice, George Masaju has reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and transparent election process as Tanzania gears up for the 2025 General Election, scheduled for October.

Speaking in the country's capital, Dodoma yesterday at the 72nd admission and enrollment ceremony of 449 new advocates, Justice Masaju expressed the judiciary's dedication to impartiality during this critical democratic exercise.

"We in the judiciary will be impartial and lenient to ensure the country conducts and delivers a free, fair and transparent election," the Chief Justice emphasised, underlining the judiciary's essential role in upholding electoral integrity in the months to come.

He said that the judiciary is committed to handling any election-related petitions fairly and promptly, both during and after the elections, to ensure that justice prevails.

The event marked the first public appearance of Chief Justice Masaju since his appointment last month, following the retirement of former Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma.

The ceremony saw a substantial increase in the number of advocates in Tanzania, raising the total from 12,997 to approximately 13,446, as the new class of advocates took their oaths and was officially welcomed to the bar.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including judges, Attorney General, Hamza Johari and Solicitor General, Dr Ally Possi, alongside family members of the new advocates, many of whom work in various sectors of public service.

In his address, Justice Masaju conveyed critical expectations for the new advocates, urging them to uphold professionalism and integrity throughout their legal careers.

"Observe competence and integrity. As my first batch, I urge you to live by the oath you have taken today. Do not behave unprofessionally while performing your duties," he stated.

Highlighting the significance of maintaining the rule of law, the Chief Justice reminded the new advocates to adhere to the constitution and other laws of the land.

He also encouraged them to be prepared to assist clients with their legal needs, while cautioning against excessive reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial matters.

"While AI is important for some judicial issues, ensure you are well-prepared to help your clients with legal matters," he advised.

As Tanzania approaches the contentious electoral season, Justice Masaju turned his attention to the complexities of electoral laws.

"Electoral laws can be tricky, especially when handling election petitions. However, you should be ready to assist anyone seeking your legal advice," he said underscoring the crucial role that new advocates will play in fostering a fair electoral landscape.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.